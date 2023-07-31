Pride and Service

Safety and Occupational Health Specialist, Lauren Wougk, takes pride in serving her country working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Middle East District.
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 14:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893056
|VIRIN:
|230711-A-Q1813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109815219
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
