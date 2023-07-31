Rapid Energetics & Advanced Rocket Manufacturing (REARM)

AFRL’s Rapid Energetics & Advanced Rocket Manufacturing (RE-ARM) program is developing inexpensive Solid Rocket Motor (SRM) production equipment enabling revolutionary, affordable, flexible, scalable capability to produce state-of-the-art SRMs to support national defense needs. This approach enables affordable expansion of the industrial base, with both current and emerging partners.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 14:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893055
|VIRIN:
|230808-O-HW161-7073
|Filename:
|DOD_109815175
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Air Force Research Laboratory
