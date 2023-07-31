Vice President Harris delivers remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s investments in infrastructure and announce a major initiative for workers.
Philadelphia, PA
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 14:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|893053
|Filename:
|DOD_109815154
|Length:
|00:20:32
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vice President Harris Announces a Major Initiative for Workers, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT