    First Lady Jill Biden Hosts the Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity for K-12 Schools

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden joins Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, school administrators, educators, and education technology providers from across the country for the Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity Summit for K-12 Schools.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 13:42
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 893048
    Filename: DOD_109815046
    Length: 01:47:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden Hosts the Back to School Safely: Cybersecurity for K-12 Schools, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jill Biden
    Secretary of Homeland Security
    FLOTUS
    Secretary of Education
    Alejandro Mayorkas
    Miguel Cardona

