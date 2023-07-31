Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers increase lethality from the sky during aerial gunnery exercise

    CAMP ADAZI, LATVIA

    08.06.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct an aerial gunnery exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 5-6. The exercise consisted of individual weapons training followed by crew aerial gunnery while aboard UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP ADAZI, LV

    This work, B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers increase lethality from the sky during aerial gunnery exercise, by SSG Oscar Gollaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

