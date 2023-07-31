B-Roll: Task Force Ivy Soldiers increase lethality from the sky during aerial gunnery exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Knighthawk, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct an aerial gunnery exercise at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Aug. 5-6. The exercise consisted of individual weapons training followed by crew aerial gunnery while aboard UH-60 Black Hawks and CH-47 Chinooks. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Oscar Gollaz)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893035
|VIRIN:
|230806-A-AS463-9893
|Filename:
|DOD_109814832
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|CAMP ADAZI, LV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
