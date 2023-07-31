U.S. Marines with VMFA-542 conduct air operations with U.S. Air Force during Exercise Razor Talon

U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 participate in Exercise Razor Talon at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 25-27, 2023. Exercise Razor Talon was an opportunity for VMFA-542 to maintain readiness by training and improving proficiency in joint operations in eastern North Carolina. VMFA-542 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
This B-Roll package contains the following: Flight operations, ordnance training, and slow-motion video portraits.
