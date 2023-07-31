Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with VMFA-542 conduct air operations with U.S. Air Force during Exercise Razor Talon

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 542 participate in Exercise Razor Talon at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, July 25-27, 2023. Exercise Razor Talon was an opportunity for VMFA-542 to maintain readiness by training and improving proficiency in joint operations in eastern North Carolina. VMFA-542 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    This B-Roll package contains the following: Flight operations, ordnance training, and slow-motion video portraits.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 15:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893031
    VIRIN: 230727-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_109814749
    Length: 00:03:56
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    TAGS

    2nd MAW
    joint operations
    F-35B
    Razor Talon
    USMCNews
    VMFA-542

