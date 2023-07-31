Mapping Success

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893026" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadets from 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete mapping and locating coordinates during land navigation at Fort Knox, Ky., July 28, 2023. During land navigation, they are given tools, such as a protractor, to help them successfully map and find their plotted points.



Produced by Lanie Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office