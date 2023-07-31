Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mapping Success

    FT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Cadets from 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete mapping and locating coordinates during land navigation at Fort Knox, Ky., July 28, 2023. During land navigation, they are given tools, such as a protractor, to help them successfully map and find their plotted points.

    Produced by Lanie Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 09:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893026
    VIRIN: 230808-O-MN332-1001
    Filename: DOD_109814485
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FT KNOX, KY, US

    CADET
    USARMY

