Cadets from 10th Regiment, Advanced Camp, complete mapping and locating coordinates during land navigation at Fort Knox, Ky., July 28, 2023. During land navigation, they are given tools, such as a protractor, to help them successfully map and find their plotted points.
Produced by Lanie Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 09:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893026
|VIRIN:
|230808-O-MN332-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814485
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FT KNOX, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mapping Success, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT