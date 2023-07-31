Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts 12-mile ruck march

    PINE GROVE, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Video by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group conduct a 12-mile ruck march at Swatara State Park in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 11:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: PINE GROVE, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts 12-mile ruck march, by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap

    Training

    TAGS

    Ruck March
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Training
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group

