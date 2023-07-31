U.S. Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group conduct a 12-mile ruck march at Swatara State Park in Pine Grove, Pennsylvania, Aug. 6, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Lt. Samantha Gabriel)
|08.06.2023
|08.08.2023 11:43
|B-Roll
|893022
|230806-Z-RI572-1001
|DOD_109814386
|00:00:06
|PINE GROVE, PA, US
|0
|0
This work, 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment conducts 12-mile ruck march, by 1LT Samantha Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Indiantown Gap
Training
