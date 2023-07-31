Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D conducts EABO during Talisman Sabre 23

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    06.08.2023

    Video by Cpl. Skyler Harris 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, conduct expeditionary advanced base operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Queensland, Australia, August 2, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skyler M. Harris)

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 08:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893012
    VIRIN: 230806-M-RC464-1002
    Filename: DOD_109814294
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AU

    This work, MRF-D conducts EABO during Talisman Sabre 23, by Cpl Skyler Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC News, TalismanSabre23, MRF D, 1st Marine Regiment, HIMARS, EABO

