U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 23, conduct expeditionary advanced base operations during Exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Royal Australian Air Force Base, Queensland, Australia, August 2, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, with multinational participation, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key Allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Skyler M. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 08:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893012
|VIRIN:
|230806-M-RC464-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109814294
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE SCHERGER, QLD, AU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MRF-D conducts EABO during Talisman Sabre 23, by Cpl Skyler Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT