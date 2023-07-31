U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Rachel Bass, assigned to the 267th Military Police Company, shares why she serves in the U.S. Army. The Why I Serve campaign highlights why U.S. Army Soldiers choose to serve the Nation. Diversity is our strength. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Cpl. Aaron Kaczur)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 10:18
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|893011
|VIRIN:
|230728-A-LP628-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814247
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|MEMPHIS, TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Why I Serve - Sgt. Rachel Bass, by CPL Aaron Kaczur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT