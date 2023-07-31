Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia TAPS Class

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.08.2023

    Video by Seaman Brandon Claros 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia hosted Freddy London, a retired Navy Chief and transition assistance program (TAPS) instructor, to teach Sailors about the policies, programs, and benefits available them return to civilian life. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893009
    VIRIN: 230808-N-OH831-9431
    Filename: DOD_109814188
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia TAPS Class, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    TAPS
    Navy
    Retirement
    NSF Diego Garcia

