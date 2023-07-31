Navy Support Facility (NSF) Diego Garcia hosted Freddy London, a retired Navy Chief and transition assistance program (TAPS) instructor, to teach Sailors about the policies, programs, and benefits available them return to civilian life. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brandon Claros/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 03:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893008
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-OH831-9306
|Filename:
|DOD_109814186
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|DIEGO GARCIA, IO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NSF Diego Garcia TAPS Class, by SN Brandon Claros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
