Typhoon Khanun Recovery Efforts | LCpl Cory Calkins Interview

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cory Calkins, a motor transport operator with 3rd Marine Division, speaks about Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts during a debris cleanup on Camp Courtney, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. Calkins is a native of Auburn, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)
Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 03:02
Category:
|Interviews
Location:
|URUMA, OKINAWA, JP
