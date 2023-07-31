Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Khanun Recovery Efforts | LCpl Cory Calkins Interview

    URUMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Stephen Holland 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Cory Calkins, a motor transport operator with 3rd Marine Division, speaks about Typhoon Khanun recovery efforts during a debris cleanup on Camp Courtney, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready. Calkins is a native of Auburn, New York. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Stephen Holland)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 03:02
    Category: Interviews
    Location: URUMA, OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Typhoon Khanun Recovery Efforts | LCpl Cory Calkins Interview, by Cpl Stephen Holland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Safety
    Recovery
    Camp Courtney
    Typhoon Khanun

