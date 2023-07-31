Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds - Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden

    KANEOHE, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Segment exploring the sights and sounds of the Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden, Kāne'ohe, Oahu, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2023. The garden covers approximately 400 acres beneath the Ko'olau Mountain Range. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893001
    VIRIN: 230807-A-TX311-1001
    Filename: DOD_109814095
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANEOHE, HI, US 

    Hawaii
    AFN Pacific
    Sights and Sounds
    DMA Media Bureau Hawaii

