Segment exploring the sights and sounds of the Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden, Kāne'ohe, Oahu, Hawaii, Aug. 7, 2023. The garden covers approximately 400 acres beneath the Ko'olau Mountain Range. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 01:43
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893001
|VIRIN:
|230807-A-TX311-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814095
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KANEOHE, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sights and Sounds - Ho'omaluhia Botanical Garden, by SGT Gary Singleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT