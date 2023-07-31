Eighth Army held a change of responsibility ceremony at the Wightman NCO Academy on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, Eighth Army command sergeant major, relinquished responsibility as Eighth Army's senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer. Cobb is set to retire after serving 30 years in the U.S. Army.
Eighth Army is the U.S. Army's only field Army serving in the same location since the Korean War. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joseph Enoch, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 01:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893000
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-PG421-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814094
|Length:
|00:25:10
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eighth Army Change of Responsibility Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT