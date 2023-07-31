Eighth Army Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA 08.08.2023 Courtesy Video 8th Army

Eighth Army held a change of responsibility ceremony at the Wightman NCO Academy on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, Eighth Army command sergeant major, relinquished responsibility as Eighth Army's senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer. Cobb is set to retire after serving 30 years in the U.S. Army.



Eighth Army is the U.S. Army's only field Army serving in the same location since the Korean War. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joseph Enoch, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)