    Eighth Army Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2023

    Courtesy Video

    8th Army

    Eighth Army held a change of responsibility ceremony at the Wightman NCO Academy on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Cobb, Eighth Army command sergeant major, relinquished responsibility as Eighth Army's senior enlisted advisor to Command Sgt. Maj. Robin Bolmer. Cobb is set to retire after serving 30 years in the U.S. Army.

    Eighth Army is the U.S. Army's only field Army serving in the same location since the Korean War. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Joseph Enoch, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 01:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893000
    VIRIN: 230808-A-PG421-1001
    Filename: DOD_109814094
    Length: 00:25:10
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    korea
    Eighth Army

