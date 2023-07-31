U.S. Army Garrison Poland Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosts a car show on Camp Kosciuszko, Aug. 3, 2023. The FMWR organized the car show to help maintain morale and build community relations with the local participants. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jon Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.08.2023 07:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892998
|VIRIN:
|030823-A-YA103-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814062
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Camp Kosciuszko Car Show, by SPC Jon Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
