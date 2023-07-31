Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Kosciuszko Car Show

    POLAND

    08.03.2023

    Video by Spc. Jon Cortez 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation hosts a car show on Camp Kosciuszko, Aug. 3, 2023. The FMWR organized the car show to help maintain morale and build community relations with the local participants. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Jon Cortez)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.08.2023 07:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892998
    VIRIN: 030823-A-YA103-1001
    Filename: DOD_109814062
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: PL

    Reserves
    Poland
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

