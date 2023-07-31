Camp Zama, JGSDF co-host 2023 Bon Dance Festival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video: An American couple said “Happy Bon-Dance Festival”





Narration:

That’s right!—Camp Zama opened its gates to the public for its annual Bon Odori Festival on Aug 5.



Despite the characteristically hot and humid weather, nearly 20,000 people from both on and off the installation came out to experience a vibrant mix of Japanese and American culture.





Video: High School kids wore Yukata said “Happy Bon-Dance Festival”





Video: Solider and family wore Yukata said “Happy Bon-Dance Festival”





Narration:

The event featured live music performances, including the U.S. Army Japan Band; tons of fun attractions and games; food and drinks; traditional festival dancing and fireworks.



Facilitating a seamless and safe event involved behind-the-scenes support from numerous people, units and organizations.



One such amenity was the bilateral first-aid station, where members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force’s Eastern Army Medical Unit; the Zama City Fire Department; MEDDAC Japan; the Camp Zama Red Cross; and the Camp Zama Fire Department worked together to help anyone in need of medical support.





Interview: 2LT Taiki Toki, Eastern Army Medical Unit, JGSDF

This is a very rare opportunity for us to work with a U.S. Army medical team and see how they operate. I really felt that there were many things that we could learn from their techniques to apply to our operations.





Interview: Yoshinori Suzuki, Chief, General Affairs, Zama City Fire Department

I think this is a great Japan and U.S. friendship event. It is our responsibility to protect the safety and security of our citizens,so hopefully we can do that for them even during an event like today’s.





Narration:

People gathered in a circle around a large, wooden tower to join in the Bon dancing, a cultural tradition in Japan in which people perform dances specific to different songs.



Seventeen dance teams representing various units and organizations performed on the night of the festival, using the moves they learned from the lessons provided by local volunteers in the weeks leading up to the event.





Interview: CPT Fredrick Breslow, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade





Interview: CSM Marcell Scott, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan





Interview: Katsuhiro Ito, Event Participant

I think a cultural exchange like today’s in which Americans are dancing the Bon dances makes me happy, and just watching them dance is fun.





Interview: Sydney Flores, Event Participant





Interview: Ayumi Anzai, Event Participant

There aren’t many chances that Japanese and U.S. military members can interact with each other, so hopefully we are all able to deepen our mutual understanding through events like today’s.





Narration:

“Bon” is a weeklong observance during which it is said deceased ancestors return to their families and relatives, who welcome their loved ones with a large meal. Also during this time, neighborhoods gather to hold a festival that celebrate their ancestors’ return with singing and dancing. The Camp Zama Bon Odori Festival, held since 1959, has become one of the major events that helps bridge the relationship between the U.S. Army and the Japanese community.





Interview: COL Marcus Hunter, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Japan





Narration:

For U.S. Army Garrison Japan Public Affairs, this is XXXXXXX.