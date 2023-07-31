MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Aug. 1, 2023) Air Department Sailors, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), conduct preflight operations. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892996
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-VO895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814054
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Bataan Conducts Preflight Operations, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
