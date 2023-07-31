Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th MEU Marines Ruck March aboard USS Bataan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    08.01.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    26th MEU Marines Ruck March aboard USS Bataan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 23:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892995
    VIRIN: 230801-N-VO895-2001
    Filename: DOD_109814053
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Marines Ruck March aboard USS Bataan, by PO2 Danilo Reynoso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Bataan ARG
    Task Force 61/2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT