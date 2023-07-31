USS Bataan departs Souda Bay, Greece after a regularly scheduled port visit. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 23:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892994
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-OM737-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109814052
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Bataan Departs Souda Bay, Greece, by PO2 Bradley Rickard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT