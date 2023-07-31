Day one of the South Central Region Caregiver, Adaptive Sports and Resiliency Event started off before the temperatures got to be too much. Despite the overwhelming heat, the wounded warriors and caregivers learned something about themselves today.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 21:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892991
|VIRIN:
|230807-O-OR487-7884
|PIN:
|230807
|Filename:
|DOD_109813910
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 C.A.R. Event at JBSA-Randolph Day 1, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
