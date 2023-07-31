Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 C.A.R. Event at JBSA-Randolph Day 1

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Day one of the South Central Region Caregiver, Adaptive Sports and Resiliency Event started off before the temperatures got to be too much. Despite the overwhelming heat, the wounded warriors and caregivers learned something about themselves today.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892991
    VIRIN: 230807-O-OR487-7884
    PIN: 230807
    Filename: DOD_109813910
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFW2 C.A.R. Event at JBSA-Randolph Day 1, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Caregiver
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2

