AFW2 C.A.R. Event at JBSA-Randolph Day 1

Day one of the South Central Region Caregiver, Adaptive Sports and Resiliency Event started off before the temperatures got to be too much. Despite the overwhelming heat, the wounded warriors and caregivers learned something about themselves today.