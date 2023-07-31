U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and 3rd Marine Division clean up debris on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 21:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892982
|VIRIN:
|230807-M-WE079-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109813870
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Typhoon Khanun: Recovery Efforts, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT