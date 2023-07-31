Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Khanun: Recovery Efforts

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.07.2023

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Andrews 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and 3rd Marine Division clean up debris on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Aug. 7, 2023. Typhoon Khanun moved through Okinawa as a category 4 hurricane equivalent storm, bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and high waves, marking one of the strongest storms to affect the island in recent years. Immediately after the storm, crews from across Marine Corps Installation Pacific and III MEF began assessing damage and initiating repair work to ensure the Marines on Okinawa remain operationally ready.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 21:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892982
    VIRIN: 230807-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_109813870
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Khanun: Recovery Efforts, by Cpl Tyler Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    damage assessment
    recovery efforts
    3rd MARDIV
    III MEF
    Typhoon Khanun

