4th Royal Yorkshire Regiments weapons familiarization at Northern Strike

Caption:British army infantrymen with the 4th Royal Yorkshire Regiment, fire American M-4 service rifles as part of weapons familiarization training, under the supervision of U.S. Army Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard 2nd Battalion,108th Infantry, at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2023. The 4th Royal Yorkshire Regiment trained on the weapons in preparation for their unit’s participation in exercise Northern Strike. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)