    4th Royal Yorkshire Regiments weapons familiarization at Northern Strike

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Garas 

    Caption:British army infantrymen with the 4th Royal Yorkshire Regiment, fire American M-4 service rifles as part of weapons familiarization training, under the supervision of U.S. Army Soldiers from the New York Army National Guard 2nd Battalion,108th Infantry, at Camp Grayling, Michigan, on Aug. 7, 2023. The 4th Royal Yorkshire Regiment trained on the weapons in preparation for their unit’s participation in exercise Northern Strike. NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sergeant Daniel Garas)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 20:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892981
    VIRIN: 230708-Z-OV434-1001
    Filename: DOD_109813865
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAYLING, MI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Royal Yorkshire Regiments weapons familiarization at Northern Strike, by SSG Daniel Garas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    British Army
    Camp Grayling
    Northern Strike
    NS23
    4th Royal Yorks

