    HH60M-Black Hawk B-Roll

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Training operation with the Alaska Army National guard Golf Company 2-211th, General Support Aviation Battalion at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August o4, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 20:16
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    National Guard
    Army national guard
    Alaska National Guard

