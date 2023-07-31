Training operation with the Alaska Army National guard Golf Company 2-211th, General Support Aviation Battalion at Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, August o4, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 20:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892978
|VIRIN:
|230804-Z-DX219-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109813851
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, HH60M-Black Hawk B-Roll, by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT