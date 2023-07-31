video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892973" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

It’s time for your August Fort Report — video news from Fort Bliss, Texas.



In this edition:



1

Soldiers from the 1st Armored Division, the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and the Australian Joint Logistics Command prepared tanks for follow-on transport to Townsville Field Training Area to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre last month.



This was the first time U.S. Army tanks and members of the 1st Armored Division will participate in exercise Talisman Sabre.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Leon Lewis, operations sergeant, 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command; and Australian Army Pve. Tahnee Clark, movements operator, Joint Movement Section South Queensland; discussed port operations and the importance of Talisman Sabre.



Talisman Sabre was a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States that strengthens relationships and interoperability among key allies while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise was the tenth iteration of the exercise.



(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Samarion Hicks, 24th TPASE)





2

Soldiers from Comanche Company, 4th Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment offload M1A2 Abrams tanks from trailers at Townsville Field Training Area, Australia, July 20.



The tanks were delivered to the training area as the company prepares to participate in exercise Talisman Sabre 23.



Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific



(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jason Greaves, 1st Armored Division)



(Narration by David Poe, USAG Fort Bliss)





3

The luchadors of Lucha Frontera, a regional Lucha Libre wrestling stable, recorded their latest television show in front of Soldiers and families at Fort Bliss, Texas, July 21, 2023. Fort Bliss is home to approximately 30,000 Soldiers and 65,000 family members.



(U.S. Army video by David Poe, USAG Fort Bliss)