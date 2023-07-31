Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forging Freedom - Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Courtesy Video

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program

    Forging Freedom - Department of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program
    United States manufacturing and innovation are essential to American economic and national security. Maintaining U.S. influence and access to markets in a stable global environment contributes to our prosperity and standard of living. It is the responsibility of the Department of Defense (DoD) to innovate and equip our forces with the best tools possible, made by Americans. The DoD Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) enterprise attempts to utilize advanced manufacturing to secure a more lethal force, strengthen alliances and new partnerships, and reform the Department for greater performance and affordability.
    The mission of the program is to reduce the acquisition and supportability costs of defense weapon systems and reduce manufacturing and repair cycle times across the life cycles of such systems.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 892972
    VIRIN: 230807-D-TJ319-1001
    Filename: DOD_109813323
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Manufacturing Technology
    advanced manufacturing
    DoD ManTech

