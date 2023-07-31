Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th BEB Constructs Engagement Area

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), builds an engagement area as part of their training during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892969
    VIRIN: 230805-A-MF602-1800
    Filename: DOD_109813274
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    101s
    air assault
    Lethal Eagle
    39th BEB
    OLE III

