39th BEB Constructs Engagement Area

Soldiers assigned to 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team,101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), builds an engagement area as part of their training during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 5, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 16:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
