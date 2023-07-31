Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco at the Department of State
UNITED STATES
08.07.2023
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco at the Department of State.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 16:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|892968
|Filename:
|DOD_109813232
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken meets with Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco at the Department of State
LEAVE A COMMENT