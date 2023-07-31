Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Closing Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    The Army National Guard hosted a closing ceremony as a part of the Army National Guard Best Warrior competition held at the Sheraton Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, July 13, 2023. Spc. Luke Harrison, a field artillery radar operator assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard, and Sgt. Bailey Ruff, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard, both representing Region VI, took the title as the 2023 noncommissioned officer and enlisted Soldier in the U.S. Army National Guard.The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 16:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892967
    VIRIN: 230713-Z-KX552-1001
    Filename: DOD_109813227
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: CHEYENNE, WY, US
    Hometown: STURGIS, SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Closing Ceremony, by SGT Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wyoming National Guard
    Army National Guard
    South Dakota National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    NBWC2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT