Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition Closing Ceremony

The Army National Guard hosted a closing ceremony as a part of the Army National Guard Best Warrior competition held at the Sheraton Hotel in Anchorage, Alaska, July 13, 2023. Spc. Luke Harrison, a field artillery radar operator assigned to the Wyoming Army National Guard, and Sgt. Bailey Ruff, a horizontal construction engineer assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard, both representing Region VI, took the title as the 2023 noncommissioned officer and enlisted Soldier in the U.S. Army National Guard.The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Marc Marmeto)