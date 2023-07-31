Tech. Sgt. Justin Boettger designed an adapter for a battery operated rivet hammer to hopefully eliminate a heavy air compressor on the flight line.
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892956
|VIRIN:
|230720-F-JH094-5674
|Filename:
|DOD_109813111
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
