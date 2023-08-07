Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keesler News 7 Aug 2023

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Billy Pope, 81 TRW/CC, and CMSgt Michael Venning, 81 TRW/CCC, preview upcoming events including the 81 TRG Drill Down on 18 August, base tours, Keesler AFB's 82nd Anniversary, and the 76th Air Force Ball.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:03:20
