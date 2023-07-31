Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, deployed to Nellis Air Force Base, in support of exercise Red Flag 23-3, 17 July - 4 Aug., 2023. Red Flag emphasizes Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting, defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction. Additionally, the large force air combat training exercise centers on enhancing proficiency in agile combat employment and interoperability between joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)