    Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, deployed to Nellis Air Force Base, in support of exercise Red Flag 23-3, 17 July - 4 Aug., 2023. Red Flag emphasizes Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting, defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction. Additionally, the large force air combat training exercise centers on enhancing proficiency in agile combat employment and interoperability between joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892950
    VIRIN: 230728-F-PL327-5334
    Filename: DOD_109812982
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Red Flag
    National Guard
    113th Wing
    DCNG
    DCANG
    RFNAFB

