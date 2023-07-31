Members of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, deployed to Nellis Air Force Base, in support of exercise Red Flag 23-3, 17 July - 4 Aug., 2023. Red Flag emphasizes Airman and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting, defensive counter air, offensive counter air suppression of enemy air defenses, and offensive counter air-air interdiction. Additionally, the large force air combat training exercise centers on enhancing proficiency in agile combat employment and interoperability between joint and allied forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892950
|VIRIN:
|230728-F-PL327-5334
|Filename:
|DOD_109812982
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Red Flag 23-3: 113th Wing tests readiness against aggressor forces, by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
