LTG Donahue Sunset Liberty March

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, discusses the inspiration for the new Sunset Liberty March at Fort Liberty and what it means to Soldiers, Veterans, and Gold Star Families. The Sunset Liberty March honors veterans past, present, and future, and pays respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
|06.02.2023
|08.07.2023 14:34
|Interviews
|892948
|230602-A-VP863-1005
|DOD_109812965
|00:02:05
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|1
|1
