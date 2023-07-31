LTG Donahue Sunset Liberty March

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, discusses the inspiration for the new Sunset Liberty March at Fort Liberty and what it means to Soldiers, Veterans, and Gold Star Families. The Sunset Liberty March honors veterans past, present, and future, and pays respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

