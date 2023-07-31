Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LTG Donahue Sunset Liberty March

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Video by Brian Bird 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, XVIII Airborne Corps Commanding General, discusses the inspiration for the new Sunset Liberty March at Fort Liberty and what it means to Soldiers, Veterans, and Gold Star Families. The Sunset Liberty March honors veterans past, present, and future, and pays respect to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:34
    Category: Interviews
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

