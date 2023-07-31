CSM England and GEN McNeill Redesignation Liberty

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Gen. Dan McNeill and Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Steven England discuss their experience while serving on the local committee for the redesignation of Fort Liberty. They both reference the influence of one Gold Star mother. The Gold Star references a family member of a fallen Soldier.

