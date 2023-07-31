CSM England and GEN McNeill Redesignation Liberty

Retired Gen. Dan McNeill and Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Steven England discuss their experience while serving on the local committee for the redesignation of Fort Liberty. They both reference the influence of one Gold Star mother. The Gold Star references a family member of a fallen Soldier.
#LibertyForAll #HistoryContinues #MarchToLiberty
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 14:35
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|892944
|VIRIN:
|230602-A-VP863-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109812847
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
