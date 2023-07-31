COL Wilcox and CSM Seymour Living the Legacy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892943" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox and Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour discuss their service with the installation now known as Fort Liberty, and the legacy the installation has and will continue to have to them.

#LibertyForAll #HistoryContinues #MarchToLiberty

