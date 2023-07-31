Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COL Wilcox and CSM Seymour Living the Legacy

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Video by Brian Bird 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty Garrison Commander Col. John Wilcox and Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour discuss their service with the installation now known as Fort Liberty, and the legacy the installation has and will continue to have to them.
    #LibertyForAll #HistoryContinues #MarchToLiberty

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 14:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 892943
    VIRIN: 230602-A-VP863-1002
    Filename: DOD_109812834
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 

    This work, COL Wilcox and CSM Seymour Living the Legacy, by Brian Bird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #LibertyForAll
    #HistoryContinues
    #MarchToLiberty

