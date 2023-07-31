FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –Col. John Wilcox and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Seymour sit down to discuss the impact of being the last Fort Bragg and the first Fort Liberty command team.
#LibertyForAll #HistoryContinues #MarchToLiberty
This work, COL Wilcox and CSM Seymour First and Last, by Brian Bird, identified by DVIDS
