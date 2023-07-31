President Biden Welcomes the Houston Astros to the White House

President Joe Biden welcomes the Houston Astros to the White House to celebrate their 2022 World Series victory.
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 13:41
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|892940
|Filename:
|DOD_109812741
|Length:
|00:17:09
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
