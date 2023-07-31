National Night Out was a huge success!
The event was hosted by the 21st Security Forces
Squadron on August 4 and featured a Military Working
Dog display, lethal force simulations, a combat arms
weapons display, EOD technology, rock climbing, a
mechanical bull, and much more!
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892939
|VIRIN:
|230804-F-JC347-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109812685
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 21 SFS Defender's National Night Out Recap Video (for Social Media), by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Security Forces
LEAVE A COMMENT