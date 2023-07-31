Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21 SFS Defender's National Night Out Recap Video (for Social Media)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    National Night Out was a huge success!
    The event was hosted by the 21st Security Forces
    Squadron on August 4 and featured a Military Working
    Dog display, lethal force simulations, a combat arms
    weapons display, EOD technology, rock climbing, a
    mechanical bull, and much more!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892939
    VIRIN: 230804-F-JC347-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812685
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21 SFS Defender's National Night Out Recap Video (for Social Media), by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security Forces

    TAGS

    social media
    fair
    event
    national night out
    defender
    21 sfs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT