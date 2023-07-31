Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFPC | AWOL and Deserter Program Overview

    JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Frederick Chapa 

    Air Force's Personnel Center

    This video provides commanders with policy and procedural guidance on the Department of the Air Force’s AWOL and Deserter Program. This information will assist commanders in knowing when it is appropriate to report an Airman or Guardian as AWOL or Deserter and trigger all available resources to focus efforts on the safe and expeditious return of the member to military control.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 13:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 892936
    VIRIN: 230801-D-JK875-7854
    PIN: 230801
    Filename: DOD_109812660
    Length: 00:09:13
    Location: JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFPC | AWOL and Deserter Program Overview, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AWOL
    Air Force Personnel Center
    JBSA-Randolph
    Deserter
    AFPC
    Casualty Services

