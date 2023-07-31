AFPC | AWOL and Deserter Program Overview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video provides commanders with policy and procedural guidance on the Department of the Air Force’s AWOL and Deserter Program. This information will assist commanders in knowing when it is appropriate to report an Airman or Guardian as AWOL or Deserter and trigger all available resources to focus efforts on the safe and expeditious return of the member to military control.