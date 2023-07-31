This video provides commanders with policy and procedural guidance on the Department of the Air Force’s AWOL and Deserter Program. This information will assist commanders in knowing when it is appropriate to report an Airman or Guardian as AWOL or Deserter and trigger all available resources to focus efforts on the safe and expeditious return of the member to military control.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 13:18
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|892936
|VIRIN:
|230801-D-JK875-7854
|PIN:
|230801
|Filename:
|DOD_109812660
|Length:
|00:09:13
|Location:
|JBSA - RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFPC | AWOL and Deserter Program Overview, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT