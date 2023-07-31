U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing participate in a Personnel Deployment Function Line (PDF Line) on Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California Aug. 5, 2023. Set up in Aerial Port, the Deployment Control Center (DCC) was pivotal in tracking personnel and documentation by organizing the airmen into chalks, which allowed for seamless communication with the Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 12:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892927
|VIRIN:
|230805-Z-CA329-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109812552
|Length:
|00:04:47
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PDF (Personnel Deployment Function) Line Exercise, by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT