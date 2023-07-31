PDF (Personnel Deployment Function) Line Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892927" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing participate in a Personnel Deployment Function Line (PDF Line) on Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California Aug. 5, 2023. Set up in Aerial Port, the Deployment Control Center (DCC) was pivotal in tracking personnel and documentation by organizing the airmen into chalks, which allowed for seamless communication with the Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)