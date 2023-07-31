Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing participate in a Personnel Deployment Function Line (PDF Line) on Channel Islands Air National Guard Station, California Aug. 5, 2023. Set up in Aerial Port, the Deployment Control Center (DCC) was pivotal in tracking personnel and documentation by organizing the airmen into chalks, which allowed for seamless communication with the Logistics Readiness Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Nicole Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892927
    VIRIN: 230805-Z-CA329-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812552
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PDF (Personnel Deployment Function) Line Exercise, by SSgt Nicole Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    California Air National Guard
    Deployment
    146th Airlift Wing
    PDF line
    HollywoodGuardForever

