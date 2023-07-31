Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 03 AUGUST 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These Video’s show the Combat Life savers Course MSTC, various units are trained at the Fort Dix MSTC. They are training the soldiers to prepare for MEDIVAC Packaging hot and cold hoist lift. This provided the soldiers with real life simulated training at the Fort Dix MSTC. (Video provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 892924
    VIRIN: 230803-A-IE493-6577
    Filename: DOD_109812545
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 03 AUGUST 2023, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Combat Life savers Course MSTC

