These Video’s show the Combat Life savers Course MSTC, various units are trained at the Fort Dix MSTC. They are training the soldiers to prepare for MEDIVAC Packaging hot and cold hoist lift. This provided the soldiers with real life simulated training at the Fort Dix MSTC. (Video provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|892920
|VIRIN:
|230803-A-IE493-6788
|Filename:
|DOD_109812536
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 03 AUGUST 2023, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
