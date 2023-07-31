U.S. Army Central's 2023 best squad competitors' six-week training in preparation for the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) competition. (U.S. Army video production by (Sgt. Egypt Johnson, Sgt. Amber Cobena and Sgt. Dwayne Bryant)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 12:55
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|892916
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-UO598-2871
|Filename:
|DOD_109812522
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USARCENT Best Squad Send off, by SSG Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT