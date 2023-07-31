Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USARCENT Best Squad Send off

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Central's 2023 best squad competitors' six-week training in preparation for the U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) competition. (U.S. Army video production by (Sgt. Egypt Johnson, Sgt. Amber Cobena and Sgt. Dwayne Bryant)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 12:55
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 892916
    VIRIN: 230804-A-UO598-2871
    Filename: DOD_109812522
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARCENT Best Squad Send off, by SSG Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Idaho National Guard
    best squad competition
    FORSCOMBS23
    Best Squad 23
    2 116 Combined Arms Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT