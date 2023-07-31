Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 23-3: A New Dawn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NV, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Red Flag 23-3 incorporated realistic scenarios that tested the participants' ability to seamlessly integrate their operations. Joint missions involving U.S. Air Force and Navy assets focused on a range of mission sets, including air-to-air combat, strike operations, and intelligence gathering. By training together in a simulated combat environment, the USAF and Navy enhanced their interoperability and gained a deeper understanding of each other's capabilities and tactics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 12:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892914
    VIRIN: 230724-F-LD225-4114
    Filename: DOD_109812511
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 23-3: A New Dawn, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Red Flag
    ACC
    Nellis
    Navy
    INDOPACOM
    RFNAFB
    Pacing Challenge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT