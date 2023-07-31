Red Flag 23-3 incorporated realistic scenarios that tested the participants' ability to seamlessly integrate their operations. Joint missions involving U.S. Air Force and Navy assets focused on a range of mission sets, including air-to-air combat, strike operations, and intelligence gathering. By training together in a simulated combat environment, the USAF and Navy enhanced their interoperability and gained a deeper understanding of each other's capabilities and tactics.
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.07.2023 12:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|892914
|VIRIN:
|230724-F-LD225-4114
|Filename:
|DOD_109812511
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Red Flag 23-3: A New Dawn, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
