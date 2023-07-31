Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We are the Expeditionary Center, Amn Maksym Palatov

    UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Spiritual fitness is just as important as physical fitness when it comes to mission readiness. Check out Amn Maksym Palatov, Religious Affairs Airman for the 87th Air Base Wing to learn a little more about the Chaplain Corp.

