video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/892893" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), commander of Medical Readiness Command Europe and director of Defense Health Agency Region Europe conducted the Strategic Health Readiness Workshop (SHRW) at the Armstrong Club Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 1-3 2023. The Strategic Health Readiness Workshop combines staff efforts to progress and expand medical planning for gap analysis of medical support and exercises. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)