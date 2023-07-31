Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strategic Health Readiness Workshop

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz and Airman 1st Class Gabriel Held

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, command surgeon for U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), commander of Medical Readiness Command Europe and director of Defense Health Agency Region Europe conducted the Strategic Health Readiness Workshop (SHRW) at the Armstrong Club Kaiserslautern, Germany, Aug. 1-3 2023. The Strategic Health Readiness Workshop combines staff efforts to progress and expand medical planning for gap analysis of medical support and exercises. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 09:39
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 

    This work, Strategic Health Readiness Workshop, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz and A1C Gabriel Held, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Europe
    StrongerTogether

