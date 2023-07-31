Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Raider Report Ep 24- Congressional Visit and VA Clinic Renaming

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico and Russ Howard

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The latest episode of The Raider Report featuring a Congressional visit to Goodfellow Air Force Base and the Renaming of the San Angelo Veterans Administration Clinic.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 09:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 892892
    VIRIN: 230804-F-EP494-4547
    Filename: DOD_109812249
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Congressional Visit
    17 TRW
    Raider Report
    San Angelo VA Clinic

