    Ride Along with MA3 Thompson

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    230707-N-OZ224-1001
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 7, 2023) - A video showcasing Master at Arms 3rd Class Zoey Thompson. This piece gives a close up interaction of what a day in the life is like for a MA at Naval Station Mayport.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 09:22
    Category: Video Productions
    TAGS

    Security
    Navy
    Training

