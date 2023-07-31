Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mayport Harbor Security with MA2 Patrick Zimmerer

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    230727-N-OZ224-1001
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (July 27, 2023) - A video featuring Master at Arms Second Class Patrick Zimmerer, a harbor security coxswain for Naval Station Mayport. The video showcases what he does and why he does it, along with what harbor operations does for the installation.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.07.2023 08:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 892888
    VIRIN: 230727-N-OZ224-1001
    Filename: DOD_109812198
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 

    Security
    Navy
    Training

